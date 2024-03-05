Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $15.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.78. The company had a trading volume of 408,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,961. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.56 and a 200-day moving average of $459.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

