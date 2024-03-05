Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 668,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,996. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.