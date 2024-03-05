Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

