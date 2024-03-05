Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 642 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

CSX stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

