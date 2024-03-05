D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.85 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

