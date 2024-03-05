Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. 1,248,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.