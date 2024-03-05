GXChain (GXC) Price Down 4.8% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.