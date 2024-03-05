Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1,746.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,045,591 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,027,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00805419 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,316.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

