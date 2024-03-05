Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $22.02

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $22.02 or 0.00035049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $350.06 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00020317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,900,165 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

