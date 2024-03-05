Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of RSI traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.23. 580,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,147. The company has a market cap of C$549.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Rogers Sugar

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

