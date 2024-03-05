Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. MRC Global makes up about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in MRC Global by 303.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MRC Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 104,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MRC Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 193,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 990,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 326,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

