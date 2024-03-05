Kensico Capital Management Corp Purchases 33,000 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises about 1.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Lithia Motors worth $33,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

