Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up 1.1% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

