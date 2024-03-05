Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $34.76 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $34,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after purchasing an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after purchasing an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,145,000 after buying an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,676,000 after buying an additional 175,460 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 692,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

