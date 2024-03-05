Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,104 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,104 shares during the period. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Bancorp worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 47.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.