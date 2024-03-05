National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares during the quarter. National Bank accounts for about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,137,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 64,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,933. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

