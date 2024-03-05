Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 530,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

