Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 11,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 5.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $123,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. 1,499,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,931. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.48.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.