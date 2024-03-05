WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $21,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.5 %

WSC traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. 1,118,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,631. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.