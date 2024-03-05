Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 191,521 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 3.16% of Banc of California worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Trading Up 3.6 %

BANC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,915. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $870.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

