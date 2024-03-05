Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $26.84 or 0.00042725 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $178.24 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,815.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.36 or 0.00605518 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00153216 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
