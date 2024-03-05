G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4.86 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00018528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001362 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.