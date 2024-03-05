Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 235,855 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,855 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for 2.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Everbridge worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $18,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after buying an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 763,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge Company Profile



Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

