Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.