Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 133,899 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 228.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,712.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 121,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

