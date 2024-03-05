Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,192 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up about 3.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Dycom Industries worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 313,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,203. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $132.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

