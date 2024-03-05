KGH Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KGH Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. 1,648,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.