Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $13.06 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,000. Unum Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 808,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

