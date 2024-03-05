Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,892 shares during the period. Elastic comprises 2.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 0.9 %

ESTC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.39. 1,677,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.