862,381 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 862,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,792,000. PENN Entertainment comprises 4.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of PENN Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 271,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 91.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 2,550,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

