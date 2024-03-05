New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,200 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 23.7% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $142,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

EDU traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.44. 671,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,290. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

