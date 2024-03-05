Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 495,369 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises 7.0% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kimco Realty worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

