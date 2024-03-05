Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $6.15 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,028,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000. Marqeta comprises 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,519. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

