KGH Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

KGH Ltd lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 1.2% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KGH Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of West Fraser Timber worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 79,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -41.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

