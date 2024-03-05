Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976,800 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 4.3% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $81,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $19,163,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

ETRN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 3,011,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.