Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 158.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 71.2% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 167.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 156.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.85. 928,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average of $278.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $340.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

