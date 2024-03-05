Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,572 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $238.39. 105,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $242.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

