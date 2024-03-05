King Street Capital Management L.P. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for about 3.2% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned 2.23% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,604 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 517,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Shares of AVAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,441. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

