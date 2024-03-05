Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,215,274 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Curis worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRIS. Truist Financial began coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.76. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.12). Curis had a negative return on equity of 169.22% and a negative net margin of 473.04%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.