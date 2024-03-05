Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Raised by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources comprises about 5.0% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KGH Ltd owned 3.08% of Comstock Resources worth $94,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 116.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 351,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

