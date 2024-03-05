SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,157 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 5.05% of SCYNEXIS worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 2,496,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 34.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,831. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

