Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $4.90 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Celestica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

