Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,652 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

