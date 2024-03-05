KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,984 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

