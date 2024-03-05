Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 145,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises about 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flex were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after buying an additional 2,525,388 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 0.1 %

FLEX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. 2,819,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,409. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

