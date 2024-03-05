120,000 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. 1,321,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,609. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

