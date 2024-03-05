KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

FNF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 636,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,925. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

