1,729 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $193.79. 23,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $195.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

