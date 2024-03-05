Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.81

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 5723055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2671 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $2,063,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.