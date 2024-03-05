KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,729 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Target Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $17.68 on Tuesday, hitting $168.17. 19,569,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,941. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.